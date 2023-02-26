Botia inspires La Rochelle to win

Flying Fijians hit-man Levani Botia scored a try to inspire his La Rochelle to a 32-16 win against the CA Brive in a French Top 14 match today.

An error in the Brive defense opened up an opportunity for LA Rochelle to score the opening try in the match from forward Yoan Tanga-Mangene but Antoine Hastoy failed to convert.

Hastoy later turned hero after he booted two back to back penalties giving his side an 11 –nil lead before Nicolás Sánchez slotted two penalties to merge the lead at 11-6 at half time.

Early in the second stanza, La Rochelle gave away a penalty to Brive which Sanchez brilliantly kicked but La Rochelle had other plans scoring two back to back tries from Argentinian Joel Sclavi and Will Skelton.

Both successful conversions from Hastoy got La Rochelle extend their lead to 25-6.

Brive had a slender opportunity to make a comeback in the match with a try from Francisco Coria Marchetti which Enzo Herve converted.

But LA Rochelle had the final say in the match when Botia took advantage of a set piece play from centre Jonathan Danty and scored while Hastoy’s conversion furthered their lead.