Sunday, February 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Botia inspires La Rochelle to win

Flying Fijians hit-man Levani Botia scored a try to inspire his La Rochelle to a 32-16 win against the CA Brive in a French Top 14 match today.

An error in the Brive defense opened up an opportunity for LA Rochelle to score the opening try in the match from forward Yoan Tanga-Mangene but Antoine Hastoy failed to convert.

Hastoy later turned hero after he booted two back to back penalties giving his side an 11 –nil lead before Nicolás Sánchez slotted two penalties to merge the lead at 11-6 at half time.

Early in the second stanza, La Rochelle gave away a penalty to Brive which Sanchez brilliantly kicked but La Rochelle had other plans scoring two back to back tries from Argentinian Joel Sclavi and Will Skelton.

Both successful conversions from Hastoy got La Rochelle extend their lead to 25-6.

Brive had a slender opportunity to make a comeback in the match with a try from Francisco Coria Marchetti which Enzo Herve converted.

But LA Rochelle had the final say in the match when Botia took advantage of a set piece play from  centre Jonathan Danty and scored while Hastoy’s conversion furthered their lead.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Ratuva extends stay with Brive till...

CA Brive has extended the contract of Flying Fijians tall timber Te...
Rugby

Silktails makes impressive start at...

The Kaiviti Silktails made an impressive start in its pre-season ma...
News

Fiji is sorry, Rabuka tells Dr Lal&...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologised to the family of the ...
Gallery

2022 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism...

Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ratuva extends stay with Brive t...

Rugby
CA Brive h...

Silktails makes impressive start...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Fiji is sorry, Rabuka tells Dr L...

News
Prime Mini...

2022 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tour...

Gallery

Teba’s four sees Fiji thum...

LA Sevens
Fijian pla...

Skipper lauds comrades for Drua ...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Popular News

PIF keeps Japan door open for di...

News
The Pacifi...

Marape on a mission to strengthe...

News
Papua New ...

Solo boys need time to adjust: R...

Football
Rewa Coach...

Kubu stars as Kabras RFC win Ken...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

FijiFirst yet to decide on Baini...

News
Opposition...

Exciting playoff awaits Southern...

Sports
An excitin...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Ratuva extends stay with Brive till 2025