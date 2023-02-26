Fiji seals Cup quarterfinal spot at LA 7s

Fiji defeated Kenya 19-5 in its second pool C match at the HSBC LA 7s and the Ben Gollings side has booked a spot in the Cup quarterfinal at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California today.

Early in the match, the Fijians gave away a penalty advantage to Kenya which Alvin Otieno made wise use of bursting from a Jerry Tuwai tackle and dived to the try line but conversion failed.

It took time for Fiji to re-group and respond with a try through debutant Ponepati Loganimasi, who scored from a wide Waisea Nacuqu set up pass and the former Captain converted.

Both teams battled hard in the remaining three minutes of the match while Fiji could have scored another try through veteran Jerry Tuwai and captain Tevita Daugunu but they failed to break through the heavy Kenyan wall this time.

Ball held late by Kenya awarded a penalty play to Fiji but the hooter pushed the match official to call for half time.

Fiji had a slender 7-5 lead at the break.

The heavy underfoot made play tough for both sides as it also resulted in Fiji losing the ball more frequently yet Kenya failed to take advantage of the penalty play.

Just two minutes away from fulltime, it was Rokoua Rasaku who broke from the midfield and ran to his breath to dive under the post while Iowane Teba converted to further their lead.

Fiji improved its play and commanded the game with another try from Iowane Teba who utilised his dummy skills to beat the Kenyan defenders but this time he failed to convert.

Late in the match, Kenya received a penalty play but powerful Josua Vakarunabili pushed Anthony Omondi out of the play just as the hooter for full time sounded.

Fiji will play Australia in its last pool match at 3.09 pm today.