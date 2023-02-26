Sunday, February 26, 2023
Fiji tops pool after comeback win

Fiji topped Pool C of the Los Angeles 7s today after coming from behind to beat Australia 15-12 in its final pool match at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carlson, California.

Debutant Anasa Qaranivalu scored his first try for Fiji in the opening minute of the match after he broke from the Australia defence and ran 80 meters to touch down but the conversion was unsuccessful.

Set piece plays from Australia following Fiji’s re-start saw experience Maurice Longbottom race to equalise while his conversion failed.

A ball turnover from Josh Turner saw him find playmaker Nathan Lawson who outpaced a Fijian defender and dived right under the uprights to score and convert for a 12-5 lead at the break.

Fiji made a strong comeback in the match through Jeremaia Matana who scored from a veteran Jerry Tuwai set up but the conversion was unsuccessful again.

Ball held late by Australia in succession gave away a penalty advantage to Fiji and it was Filipo Bukayaro who barged through the Australian defence and scored under the sticks and converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
