Fiji 7s second Pool C match against Kenya will be played at 12.02 pm today at the LA 7s.

The match was scheduled to be played at 10.30 am but has been rescheduled to mid-day due.

World Rugby made the decision after heavy rain, thunder and lightning at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California today.

Earlier today, the Ben Gollings side thrashed Japan 50-nil.

Fiji will round off their last pool match against Australia at 3.09 pm today.