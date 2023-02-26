Maqala scores in Bayonne’s win

Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Sireli Maqala scored a try for Aviron Bayonne as they hammered Castres Olympique 41-10 in a French Top 14 fixture today.

Catres shed the first blood in the match from Benjamín Urdapilleta’s penalty in the 6 minute before Bayonne responded with a penalty through Camille Lopez and they were also awarded a penalty try in the 21st minute.

The Catres were reduced to 13 players when Geoffrey Palis and blindside flanker Asier Usarraga received a yellow card each for dangerous play.

Bayonne took advantage of the situation and scored their first try from forward Bastien Pourailly as he broke from the infield and reached right under the post while Lopez converted.

Lock Tom Staniforth brought Castres back in the match with a try which Urdapilleta converted but their joy was cut short when Maqala took advantage of a one-on-one situation and ran to score under the post.

Lopez converted and got Bayonne leading 24-10 at the break.

Bayonne’s remaining two tries were scored from forward Uzair Cassiem and scrum half Maxime Machenaud while Lopez booted a penalty and converted both tries to seal the win.