Sunday, February 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Maqala scores in Bayonne’s win

Photo courtesy: Supplied

Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Sireli Maqala scored a try for Aviron Bayonne as they hammered Castres Olympique 41-10 in a French Top 14 fixture today.

Catres shed the first blood in the match from Benjamín Urdapilleta’s penalty in the 6 minute before Bayonne responded with a penalty through Camille Lopez  and they were also awarded a penalty try in the 21st minute.

The Catres were reduced to 13 players when Geoffrey Palis and blindside flanker Asier Usarraga received a yellow card each for dangerous play.

Bayonne took advantage of the situation and scored their first try from forward Bastien Pourailly as he broke from the infield and reached right under the post while Lopez converted.

Lock Tom Staniforth brought Castres back in the match with a try which Urdapilleta converted but their joy was cut short when Maqala took advantage of a one-on-one situation and ran to score under the post.

Lopez converted and got Bayonne leading 24-10 at the break.

Bayonne’s remaining two tries were scored from forward Uzair Cassiem and scrum half Maxime Machenaud while Lopez booted a penalty and converted both tries to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FRCS puts a hold on payment of TELS...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has announced that Fijian stud...
Rugby

Botia inspires La Rochelle to win

Flying Fijians hit-man Levani Botia scored a try to inspire his La ...
Rugby

Ratuva extends stay with Brive till...

CA Brive has extended the contract of Flying Fijians tall timber Te...
Rugby

Silktails makes impressive start at...

The Kaiviti Silktails made an impressive start in its pre-season ma...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRCS puts a hold on payment of T...

News
The Fiji R...

Botia inspires La Rochelle to wi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Ratuva extends stay with Brive t...

Rugby
CA Brive h...

Silktails makes impressive start...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Fiji is sorry, Rabuka tells Dr L...

News
Prime Mini...

2022 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tour...

Gallery

Popular News

Economy to grow by 6pc for 2023:...

News
The Minist...

PIF special retreat a success fo...

News
Prime Mini...

Laxity took away vital match poi...

Football
Suva Coach...

Fiji, Samoa sign Development Agr...

News
A new mile...

Seruvakula not out yet

Rugby
Top conten...

Tavua wary of Naitasiri in DFPL ...

Football
Newly prom...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FRCS puts a hold on payment of TELS debt