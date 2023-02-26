Sunday, February 26, 2023
Ratuva extends stay with Brive till 2025

CA Brive has extended the contract of Flying Fijians tall timber Tevita Ratuva until 2025.

After launching his career in the colors of Brisbane City (NRC) in the Australian National Rugby Championship, the native of Yadua Island joined UBB for a short stint in the 2018-2019 season.

Ratuva also played for two seasons in the Welsh club Scarlets in Pro 14 before settling in Corrèze.

With 30 match sheets since his arrival in 2021-2022, the Brive second line is capable of making big offensive tackles, thus bringing all his physical density to the field (1.98m / 122kg).

The 27-year-old had his first cap for Fiji against the Maori All Blacks in July 2019 before continuing with a World Cup appearance in Japan.

CA Brive sports coordinator Didier Faugeron said they are happy that Ratuva continues to be part of the Brive project.

 “His powerful and very aggressive profile is a real asset for the team,” Faugeron  said in a statement.

Tevita Ratuva confides in his desire to continue under the colors of CA Brive.

“I am very happy to continue playing here. We have a united and hardworking group, it is important on a daily basis. I will do my best to achieve the goals of the club.

General Manager of the club Xavier Ric also said “We all know Tevita’s qualities as a rugby player. He is a real competitor with an unfailing motivation to defend our colors at the highest level. We are very happy that he is continuing the adventure in Corrèze.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
