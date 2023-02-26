Silktails makes impressive start at pre-season

The Kaiviti Silktails made an impressive start in its pre-season match thumping FNRL State of Origin Champs – the Western Maroons 16–6 at Nadovo Park in Lautoka yesterday.

Both teams started the match with a huge tussle while the Silktails looked for a win.

On the other hand, the Western Maroons were determined to maintain their winning run before the start of the 2023 Rugby League season in Fiji.

Former Fiji 7s star Sefanaia Vully and 18 year old winger Emosi Duibutu scored the opening try for the Silktails and converted for a 12-nil lead at halftime.

The second stanza looked more scrappy but 18 year old prop Gabriel Naliva wrestled on a loose ball to score the Silktails only second half try before the Maroons scored their sole try and converted.

The Silktails will take on the PNG Hunters in the annual Melanesian Bowl on Saturday, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.