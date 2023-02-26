Skipper lauds comrades for Drua win

Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere heaved praises to his side following their hard-fought win over Moana Pasifika, opening their 2023 Super Rugby Pacific campaign on a high.

“Moana took us all over the field, it was very tough,” Ikanivere said in the post-match interview.

“We did try somethings in the pre-season and to turn up and win in the dying minutes to win the game, it was something special.”

Ikanivere who lead from the front with an impressive personal performance including two trys, said the new law variations were good for the Drua’s style of play.

“It is very good for us, because it allows us to play our style of play and show our Fijian flair.”

The Drua take on the Waratahs in round two.