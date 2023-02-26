Teba’s four sees Fiji thumps Japan

Fijian play-maker Iowane Teba crossed the whitewash four times as his side dismantled Japan 50-0 in their opening match of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles 7s.

Fiji scored first through Iowane Teba with just two minutes gone also converting his own try.

Ben Gollings men stole the ball immediately at the first breakdown after the and quick ball out wide had Teba dotting over again for a second try, but this time Teba’s conversion was away.

Teba’s third try displayed power and balance as he ran down the touch line away from would be tacklers to score and complete his hat-trick only a minute later with Waisea Nacuqu converting.

Pilipo Bukayaro would close up the first half with a fourth try on the stroke of half-time, also converted by Nacuqu.

Nacuqu got the scoreboard ticking again in the second half after a quick tap near Fiji’s own tryline, he raced away for an 90 metre solo effort try, however he pulled the conversion away on eight minutes.

The unstoppable Teba scored his fourth try on 10 minutes with another conversion missed.

Debutant Rokoua Rasaku would get his first try after following up on a break from Manueli Maisamoa with Teba converting on 13 minutes.

Maisamoa scored their eigth try under the sticks with Teba converting as the full-time buzzer sounded.

Fiji faces Kenya in their next pool match at 10.18am (FT) and Australia in their last.