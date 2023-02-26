Sunday, February 26, 2023
Tuisova dots in Lyon’s huge win

Barnstorming Flying Fijians winger Josua Tuisova scored a try in Lyon OU Rugby’s huge 45-11 victory over Racing 92 in the French Top 14 fixture today.

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Vinaya Habosi made his debut for Racing 92 while the side was boosted by the services of Inia Tabuavou and Kitione Kamikamica.

Several errors by Lyon gave away early penalties to Racing 92 which Antoine Gilbert successfully booted twice for a 6 point lead.

Lyon regained possession in the match and it was fly-half Léo Berdeu who got the side in the match with three successful penalties.

Toby Arnold scored the opening try in the match for Lyon before Tuisova barged through the Racing defense and scored the second try while Berdeu converted both for a 23-6 lead at the break.

Racing tried to make a comeback early in the match with a try from prop Gia Kharaishvili but Gilbert failed to convert.

Lyon dominated the remaining  40 minutes of the match with three back to back tries from flanker Dylan Cretin and speedster Davit Niniashvili bagging a double while Berdeu converted twice and slotted a penalty to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
