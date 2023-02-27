Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7s semis

Argentina bundled Fiji out of the Los Angeles 7s after beating them 20-17 in a thrilling semifinal today.

Argentina scored first points after regaining the kick-off through prop Rodrigo Isgro who powered his way to the try-line.

Fiji retaliated stringing passes together with Ponipate Loganimasi breaking through to score under the sticks with the conversion added by Waisea Nacuqu for the lead.

Fiji recycled the ball and off a penalty and quick work found try scoring machine Iowane Teba in space to score with the conversion unsuccessful.

Argentina dug in and after working up the entire pitch, Luciano Gonzalez crossed over in the corner with the conversion missed.

Marcos Moneta scored after the buzzer to give his side a 15-12 lead at the break

Nacuqu was yellow-carded after play resumed for a deliberate knock on.

Fiji kept the ball despite being a man down, and their composure allowed Josese Batirerega to race through to score in the corner with the conversion unsuccessful from Teba.

Multiple penalties conceded by the Fijians saw Argentina’s Santiago Alvarez score the winner.