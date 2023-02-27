Monday, February 27, 2023
Fiji cruises into LA 7s semifinal

Fiji has progressed to the Cup semifinal of the Los Angeles 7s after outclassing South Africa 28-5 this morning.

The Ben Gollings coached side was ruthless from the opening whistle and playmaker Iowane Teba crossed the try-line twice and converted for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Jerry Tuwai, who was pivotal in the match and was involved in almost all attacking moves, was rewarded with the third try after he dazzled his way to cross over.

Lanky forward Josua Vakurunabili scored Fiji’s last and final try before the Africans ended the match with a consolation try.

Fiji will now meet Argentina in the first Cup semifinal at 10.14am.

Argentina overcame Samoa 19-12 in the first Cup quarterfinal.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
