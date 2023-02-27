Monday, February 27, 2023
Fiji ends campaign in third place

Fiji ended its campaign in the Los Angeles 7s in third place after beating Australia 21-19 in the bronze medal playoff today.

This was Fiji’s consecutive bronze medal after the Sydney 7s earlier this year.

Fiji scored immediately after a claimed kick-off by Manueli Maisamoa setup Anasa Qaranivalu to score in the first minute with Waisea Nacuqu converting.

After holding under pressure from the Australian attack, Fiji would regain the ball and after a number of phases Rokoua Rasaku would crossover for Fiji’s second try with Nacuqu converting.

Fiji led 14-0 at the break.

Beautiful footwork from Maisamoa sent him clean through the gold defence, but superb sportsmanship saw him pass the ball to Alusio Vakadranu for his first try of the tournament with Nacuqu converting.

Maurice Longbottom would score in the 11th minute for Australia to keep them in the fight with the conversion missed.

Fresh legs in Dietrich Roache and Nathan Lawson would add late tries but it was too little too late.

Noa Biudole
