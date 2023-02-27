Monday, February 27, 2023
Fiji moves up a place in Series ranking

The Fiji 7s side has moved a place up in the World 7s Series standing after claiming a bronze medal in the Los Angeles 7s and is now placed fourth.

Climbing up from fifth place, Fiji’s hopes of securing qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games come one step closer.

Los Angeles 7s winners New Zealand maintain their strangle hold at the top of the table and begin to pull away with 107 points.

Argentina climbs into second with South Africa in third and both teams tied on 86 points.

Fiji sits a close fourth with 84 points with the ever-improving Samoa right behind in fifth place with 81 points.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
