Fijians score in French Top 14 thriller

Peceli Yato and Alivereti Raka scored a try each to secure a 36-21 win for Clermont over rivals Toulon in a Top 14 thriller today.

Clermont dominated the match and after 40 minutes led 22-7 by half-time.

The side ran in five tries throughout the contest from the Fijian duo as well as openside flanker Alexandre Fischer, halfback Baptiste Jauneau and substitute hooker Benjamin Boudou.

Clermont pivot added three conversions with one penalty with replacement Jules Plisson adding one conversion.

Toulon inside centre Duncan Paia’aua and halfback Benoit Paillaugue as well as Olympic Games gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo scored for their side but it made little difference.

Paillaugue converted two tries with fullback Thomas Salles adding a third.