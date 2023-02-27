Monday, February 27, 2023
Mawi scores in Saracens win

Photo courtesy: Supplied

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi scored a try for the Saracens against the Newcastle Falcons to secure a hefty 29-23 win during their Gallagher Premiership match at StoneX Stadium yesterday.

Saracen scored all its points in the first half after getting four tries through Mawi, Ivan Van Zyl, Theo Dan and Alex Lewington getting a brace with flyhalf Andy Goode adding two conversions.

The visitors who were a man down for most of the match scored two tries through Phiip van der Walt and Adam Radwan with Brett Connon converting both tries and also adding three penalties.

Saracens have now secured their place on top of the table with the win.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
