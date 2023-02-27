Monday, February 27, 2023
New Zealand wins Los Angeles 7s

The New Zealand 7s team has won their second consecutive gold medal after beating Argentina 22-17 in the final of the Los Angeles 7s.

The All Black 7s stamped their mark early racing to a 17-0 lead with tries through Moses Leo, and a double from Leroy Carter with Akuila Rokolisoa adding one conversion.

The Pumas began the fight back in the second half with a try through Tobias Wade and Agustin Fraga in the ninth and 12th minute of play.

New Zealand held their composure to send Brady Rush  over in the final seconds for the final try of the tournament to secure the win.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
