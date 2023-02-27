Monday, February 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Seruvakula, Bai to assist Raiwalui

Senirusi Seruvakula and Seremaia Bai have been appointed assistant coaches of the Flying Fijians.

The pair will work with Head Coach Simon Raiwalui  to prepare the team for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

The new inclusions add to form a more localised coaching line-up confirming Raiwalui’s earlier intentions.

The full Flying Fijians management includes attack coach Glen Jackson, former Flying Fijians Graham Dewes as scrum coach, Brad Harris on lineout, Daryl Gibson on defence, Seruvakula as the backs coach with Bai to handle kicking.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

BTS singer J-Hope to join military

Another member of the world’s biggest boy band is putting his music...
Entertainment

Celebrities snub invite to perform ...

Several musical celebrities have snubbed invites to perform at King...
Football

Suva, Rewa to feature twice in DFPL...

CVC winners Suva and defending champs Rewa will feature twice in th...
LA Sevens

Fiji moves up a place in Series ran...

The Fiji 7s side has moved a place up in the World 7s Series standi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

BTS singer J-Hope to join milita...

Entertainment
Another me...

Celebrities snub invite to perfo...

Entertainment
Several mu...

Suva, Rewa to feature twice in D...

Football
CVC winner...

Fiji moves up a place in Series ...

LA Sevens
The Fiji 7...

Teba makes DHL Impact Player lis...

LA Sevens
Fiji 7s ut...

Our game plan clicked, says ecst...

Sports
Suva Coach...

Popular News

Rugby truly belongs to everyone:...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Wong to attend PIF Special Retre...

News
Australia'...

Ratuva extends stay with Brive t...

Rugby
CA Brive h...

Economy to grow by 6pc for 2023:...

News
The Minist...

Forum leaders accorded tradition...

News
The 18 Pac...

Silktails to host PNG Hunters in...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

BTS singer J-Hope to join military