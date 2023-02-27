Seruvakula, Bai to assist Raiwalui

Senirusi Seruvakula and Seremaia Bai have been appointed assistant coaches of the Flying Fijians.

The pair will work with Head Coach Simon Raiwalui to prepare the team for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

The new inclusions add to form a more localised coaching line-up confirming Raiwalui’s earlier intentions.

The full Flying Fijians management includes attack coach Glen Jackson, former Flying Fijians Graham Dewes as scrum coach, Brad Harris on lineout, Daryl Gibson on defence, Seruvakula as the backs coach with Bai to handle kicking.