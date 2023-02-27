Monday, February 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Silktails defensive game impresses Naiqama

Kaiviti Siltails Head Coach Wes Naiqama is impressed with the side’s defensive resolve – particularly on their try line in their 16-6 win against the Western maroons in the pre-season match on Saturday in Lautoka.

“We went into the second half with our youngest side and although we let ourselves down offensively, turning the ball over early in our sets we backed it up with some great goal line defense particularly from our middles,” Naiqama said.

“For me our pre-season has been about defence particularly around the ruck and I was pleased with what we did there against a physical Maroons outfit.”

“At one stage, every guy in our pack except one were under the age of 19, and I was really proud of how they stood up to some seasoned campaigners from the men’s competition in the Vodafone Cup.”

The Silktails will take on the PNG Hunters in the annual Melanesian Bowl at 6.30 pm at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

LA Sevens

Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7s s...

Argentina bundled Fiji out of the Los Angeles 7s after beating them...
News

3 more succumb to road accidents

Three more lives were lost on Fiji’s roads in the last three days. ...
Rugby

Silktails to host PNG Hunters in Me...

The Kaiviti Silktails will host the PNG Hunters in the 2022 Melanes...
Rugby

Fiji cruises into LA 7s semifinal

Fiji has progressed to the Cup semifinal of the Los Angeles 7s afte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7...

LA Sevens
Argentina ...

3 more succumb to road accidents...

News
Three more...

Silktails to host PNG Hunters in...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Fiji cruises into LA 7s semifina...

Rugby
Fiji has p...

Fiji to face South Africa in Cup...

LA Sevens
Fiji will ...

Losing start in DFPL for Tavua

Sports
Newly prom...

Popular News

Tuiqiri backs returning Bateman

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

3 more succumb to road accidents...

News
Three more...

Khan banks on senior players for...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Fiji Pearls warm-up matches conf...

Netball
The Fiji m...

Silktails to host PNG Hunters in...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Forum leaders accorded tradition...

News
The 18 Pac...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
LA Sevens

Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7s semis