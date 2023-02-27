Silktails defensive game impresses Naiqama

Kaiviti Siltails Head Coach Wes Naiqama is impressed with the side’s defensive resolve – particularly on their try line in their 16-6 win against the Western maroons in the pre-season match on Saturday in Lautoka.

“We went into the second half with our youngest side and although we let ourselves down offensively, turning the ball over early in our sets we backed it up with some great goal line defense particularly from our middles,” Naiqama said.

“For me our pre-season has been about defence particularly around the ruck and I was pleased with what we did there against a physical Maroons outfit.”

“At one stage, every guy in our pack except one were under the age of 19, and I was really proud of how they stood up to some seasoned campaigners from the men’s competition in the Vodafone Cup.”

The Silktails will take on the PNG Hunters in the annual Melanesian Bowl at 6.30 pm at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka on Saturday.