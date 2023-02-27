Silktails to host PNG Hunters in Melanesian Bowl

The Kaiviti Silktails will host the PNG Hunters in the 2022 Melanesian Bowl at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday.

Initially the Melanesian Bowl was to be played on Queensland’s Gold Coast last February but had to be cancelled due to severe weather.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll said last year they were so close to playing, but the match got washed out.

“From a big-picture perspective it’s so good for both cultures, both countries to come together a second time and play. We would like this to be an annual event,” he told NSWRL.com.

“But we’re also looking at the Hunters to give us a really good idea of where we are at before our season proper begins in the NSWRL.”

“From our end it’s a great chance to test ourselves against a Queensland Cup side – a grade higher – who are also former QCup premiers.”

“It’s a traditional rugby area but we’ve got a strategic plan there. We set up a gymnasium at the local high school there so this match is a great opportunity to showcase Rugby League,” he said.

The match will kick start at 6.30 pm.