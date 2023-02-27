Monday, February 27, 2023
Teba makes DHL Impact Player list

Photo courtesy: World Rugby

Fiji 7s utility player Iowane Teba finished second in the DHL Impact Player list at the Los Angeles 7s.

Teba is the lone Fijian player in the list  dominated by silver medalists Argentina.

Canada’s Josiah Morra topped the statistics with 59 points accumulating 17 tackles, three clean breaks, three offloads and 27 carries.

Teba was second with four tackles, nine breaks, three offloads, and 27 carries.

Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro, Luciano Gonzalez and Matias Osaoczuk finished third, fourth and sixth respectively while USA’s Malacchi Esdale slotted in fifth position.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
