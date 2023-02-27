Monday, February 27, 2023
Winger Sau joins Drua camp

Picture Courtesy: Fijian Drua

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua signing Eroni Sau has joined the team at its base camp in Legalega, Nadi.

The former France based back-line utility is now preparing for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head Coach Mick Byrne eluded earlier on the welcome addition of Sau and was adamant that he would add depth to the sublime Drua backline.

He would be in contention for selection for their Round 3 fixture against the Crusaders in Lautoka.

The Drua walked away with a 26-24 win over Moana Pasifika last week take on the Waratahs this Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

