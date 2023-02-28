Byrne happy with winning start

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the team had gotten a perfect start to their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season but there is room for improvement.

Byrne said they had done well in their 36-34 comeback win over Moana Pasifika but had also come back with a lot of questions.

“It’s very pleasing you know when you can come in, first game of the year against two sides that are in their second season and really get stuck into each other and to come away with the win is very pleasing,” Byrne said.

“But there are lots of things we can do better.”

Byrne said trailing at the half-time and to steal the win had given the players a lot of morale going forward.

“That’s probably one of the most pleasing things for us is that the boys, they’re building themselves to keep going and keep coming out.

“It shows the character that’s building in the team and the beliefs that they’re getting in themselves.”

Byrne added they would use that self-belief to fuel them towards Saturday’s game against the Waratahs.

The Waratahs vs Fijian Drua match kicks off at 8.35pm (Fiji Time) at the AAMI Park in Melbourne.