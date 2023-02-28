Tuesday, February 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Byrne happy with winning start

Photo courtesy: Fijian Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the team had gotten a perfect start to their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season but there is room for improvement.

Byrne said they had done well in their 36-34 comeback win over Moana Pasifika but had also come back with a lot of questions.

“It’s very pleasing you know when you can come in, first game of the year against two sides that are in their second season and really get stuck into each other and to come away with the win is very pleasing,” Byrne said.

“But there are lots of things we can do better.”

Byrne said trailing at the half-time and to steal the win had given the players a lot of morale going forward.

“That’s probably one of the most pleasing things for us is that the boys, they’re building themselves to keep going and keep coming out.

“It shows the character that’s building in the team and the beliefs that they’re getting in themselves.”

Byrne added they would use that self-belief to fuel them towards Saturday’s game against the Waratahs.

The Waratahs vs Fijian Drua match kicks off at 8.35pm (Fiji Time) at the AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Leewai is new Labasa Coach

Johan Leewai has been appointed new Head Coach of Labasa Football A...
Rugby

Rakuro is growing in confidence: By...

Debutant Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro will take...
Rugby

Wiliame, Montoya to start, Vasuvula...

Fiji Bati pair Brayden Williame and Marcelo Montoya will start for ...
Boxing

Whippy to officiate in India

International Boxing Association (IBA) has appointed former Fijian ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Leewai is new Labasa Coach

Football
Johan Leew...

Rakuro is growing in confidence:...

Rugby
Debutant S...

Wiliame, Montoya to start, Vasuv...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Whippy to officiate in India

Boxing
Internatio...

Officers urged to build trust an...

News
Minister f...

Mum thanks surgeons for ‘g...

News
Ilisapeci ...

Popular News

Replacements made the difference...

Sports
Rewa Coach...

Loganimasi will make a big diffe...

LA Sevens
Fiji 7s He...

Botia inspires La Rochelle to wi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

New players adjusting well: Goll...

LA Sevens
The new in...

Prof Brij Lal’s remains arrive i...

News
Families, ...

Tuiqiri backs returning Bateman

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Leewai is new Labasa Coach