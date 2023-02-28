FRU launches investigation into player’s death

An internal investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Fijian Under-20 squad member Pasikali Naevo.

Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake confirmed that investigations are now on-going, and the matter is being dealt with very seriously.

“It is being looked into with the utmost urgency.”

He said the U20 program and training has also been stopped until further notice.

Naevo passed away at the Lautoka Hospital after claims he was unwell during a training session in Sigatoka.

The late Naevo, a former Natabua Secondary School was the son of former Flying Fijians lock Api Naevo.