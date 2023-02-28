Kamikamica out, Sims in doubt for opener

Fiji Bati and Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica will miss the opening round of the NRL against the Parramatta Eels on Thursday.

Kamikamica is nursing an incurring tendon injury which is expected to keep him on the sidelines for six weeks.

Meanwhile, veteran Fiji Bati lock Tariq Sims is in doubt to make his debut in the purple jersey.

Sims sustained a calf injury in the pre-season match two weeks ago and is yet to confirm his recovery.

Melbourne Storm will kick start its NRL campaign against Eels at 8.50pm at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney.