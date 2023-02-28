Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Rakuro is growing in confidence: Byrne

Photo courtesy: Fijian Drua

Debutant Swire Shipping Fijian Drua winger Taniela Rakuro will take a lot of confidence going forward into the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after scoring the match winning try against Moana Pasifika last weekend.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the Nadroga flyer who was fast-tracked into the system will be eager to shine more.

“On Tuesday, he was in our academy program, and, through a couple of injuries during the week on Wednesday, we spoke to him, and he became a fully-fledged Drua player,” Byrne said.

Byrne said team had played a big role in helping with his transition into the side.

“The boys got around him.

“I think they got around him as well as they got around anyone and just made it easy for him to come over here and feel part of the team.

“He’s done what he’s done, so that’s going to be a great confidence.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
