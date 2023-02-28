Seruvakula grabs Flying Fijians oppurtunity

Assistant Coach Senirusi Seruvakula is content with his new role as Flying Fijians assistant coach and says national duty in whatever form had always been the plan.

The Super W champion coach will assist Simon Raiwalui with Seremaia Bai to prepare the team for upcoming international commitments and the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

“It was always the goal, and for me as a coach, this is the pathway,” Seruvakula told FijiLive.

Seruvakula said opportunities to help coach Fiji’s number one sports team came seldom, and chances shouldn’t be wasted.

“We just have to grab it with both hands regardless, and I thank Simon for the opportunity.

Seruvakula said with seven months remaining to the World Cup, the management has its work cut out.

“There is no two ways, it will be tough, but we need to have confident in each other and the players and work towards the goals we want to achieve.”