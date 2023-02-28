Silktails trio to return in Melanesian Bowl

Three Kaiviti Silktails players are set to return for the side against the PNG hunters in the Melanesian Bowl on Saturday in Sigatoka.

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama confirmed the return of Rusiate Baleitamavua, Isaiah Reuben and possibly Jonetani Bokini who missed Silktails pre-season match against the Western Maroons on Saturday.

Naiqama said the three players failed to make the 28 member squad last week due to injuries but will be ready for Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, the PNG Hunters are expected to jet into the country by this afternoon.

The Silktails vs PNG Hunters match will kick start at 6.30 pm at Lawaqa Park.