Tuesday, February 28, 2023
We need more possession: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings wants more possession and control heading into this weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

Gollings believes they fell short of a top two finish due to their own lack of game management.

“Sometimes we have to look at what we did, and went it comes to it we lacked control,” Gollings said.

“We didn’t control things as we could have done and that is important in key moments of the game.”

Meanwhile, Gollings is satisfied with the team’s performance in Los Angeles.

“We were beating teams we needed to beat.”

“Earlier in the season there were some key games we let slip, but we were able to bounce back and we will keep bouncing back.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
