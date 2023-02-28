Wiliame, Montoya to start, Vasuvulagi out

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Fiji Bati duo Braydon Wiliame and Marcelo Montoya have been named in the New Zealand Warriors 2023 National Rugby League (NRL) squad. Photo Courtesy: nrl.com

Fiji Bati pair Brayden Williame and Marcelo Montoya will start for the New Zealand Warriors against the Newcastle Knights in their opening NRL clash on Friday.

Wiliame will make his debut in the Green and White jersey after stamping his mark in the side in their pre-season match earlier this month.

He will partner with Tongan Viliami Vailea in the centre.

Meanwhile, Fiji-born Solomon Vasuvulagi has been dropped from the opening match.

The former Glenora Rugby League Club prop made his debut from the Warriors bench and scored in their warm-up match against the Wests Tigers.

On the other hand, Fiji Bati brothers Jacob and Daniel Saifit will also start for the Knights. Daniel, who makes his return from a knee injury, will lead his pack.

Warriors will take on the Knights at 7 pm at Sky Stadium in New Zealand.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Viliami Vailea, Brayden Williame, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitch Barnett, Josh Curran, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris, Dylan Walker, Jackson Ford, Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale.

Knights: Lachlan Miller, Greg Marzhew, Dane Gagai, Bradman Best, Dominic Young, Kalyn Ponga, Jackson Hastings, Daniel Saifiti, Jayden Brailey, Jacob Saifiti, Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Adam Elliott, Kurt Mann, Jack Hetherington, Brodie Jones, Leo Thompson.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
