Bese, Daveua ruled out with injuries

Former sprint queen Younis Bese and rover Raijeli Daveua have been dropped from Fijiana 7s squad for this weekend’s Vancouver 7s due to injuries.

Daveua missed the Sydney 7s due to a concussion and is undergoing rehabilitation while Bese picked up a hamstring injury and is rested.

Veteran playmaker Rusila Nagasau is expected to lead the 12-women pack in Pool A.

Fijiana open their Vancouver 7s campaign against Great Britain at 5.59am then take on Colombia in their second match at 12.14pm on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist will round off their pool game against New Zealand at 7.06pm on Sunday.

Fijiana 7s: Rusila Nagasau, Vani Buleki, Ivamere Nabura, Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Naimasi, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Ana Naimasi, Meredani Qoro, Vasititi Solikoviti, Talei Wilson, Lavenia Cavuru, Maria Rokotuisiga, Viniana Riwai