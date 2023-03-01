Wednesday, March 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bese, Daveua ruled out with injuries

Former sprint queen Younis Bese and rover Raijeli Daveua have been dropped from Fijiana 7s squad for this weekend’s Vancouver 7s due to injuries.

Daveua missed the Sydney 7s due to a concussion and is undergoing rehabilitation while Bese picked up a hamstring injury and is rested.

Veteran playmaker Rusila Nagasau is expected to lead the 12-women pack in Pool A.

Fijiana open their Vancouver 7s campaign against Great Britain at 5.59am then take on Colombia in their second match at 12.14pm on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist will round off their pool game against New Zealand at 7.06pm on Sunday.

Fijiana 7s: Rusila Nagasau, Vani Buleki, Ivamere Nabura, Reapi Uluinasau, Ana Naimasi, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Ana Naimasi, Meredani Qoro, Vasititi Solikoviti, Talei Wilson, Lavenia Cavuru, Maria Rokotuisiga, Viniana Riwai

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

EIB to open regional office in Suva...

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union ...
News

Initiatives launched in honor of GR...

In honor of Global Recycling Day (GRD) on March 18, 2023, the Pacif...
Gallery

New Fiji Women’s head coach, ...

Rugby

Sivo to stay with Eels till end of ...

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has extended his contract with the Parr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

EIB to open regional office in S...

News
The Europe...

Initiatives launched in honor of...

News
In honor o...

New Fiji Women’s head coac...

Gallery

Sivo to stay with Eels till end ...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Singaporean Chua is Fiji Kulas C...

Sports
Singaporea...

Tuwai and Teba in LA 7s Dream Te...

Rugby
Veteran pl...

Popular News

Naitasiri ready to defend girls ...

Rugby
The Naitas...

Suva, Rewa to feature twice in D...

Football
CVC winner...

Ratuva appointed Pro-vice chance...

News
Distinguis...

Experienced Sahayam returns for ...

Sports
Experience...

May extension for income tax ret...

News
The Fiji R...

Akshay to renounce his Canadian ...

Entertainment
Akshay Kum...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

EIB to open regional office in Suva