Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Byrne to retain core squad against Waratahs

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says there won’t be many changes to the side for their Round 2 Super Rugby Pacific match against the Waratahs on Saturday.

Byrne said he is impressed with last week’s squad which defeated Moana Pasifika 36-34 and is determined; they can again get the job done this week.

“We might have just a few minor changes in the team.”

“The expectation is having most of the players from last week’s team playing.”

Byrne also said the team would be named at 1 pm tomorrow.

Drua will meet the Waratahs at 8.35pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
