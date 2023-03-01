Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Kikau to make Bulldogs debut against Eagles

Photo Courtesy: NRL.com

Fiji Bati back-rower Viliame Kikau will make his debut in the Canterbury Bulldogs jersey against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in the opening NRL Round on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have already set high expectations from Kikau and recruited Reed Mahoney to work alongside Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr, who were outstanding in 2022.

With former Raider Ryan Sutton and Englishman Luke Thompson in the middle, Kikau and Raymond Faitala-Mariner on the edges, the Dogs certainly boast the forward firepower to match it with anyone.

The Bulldogs vs Eagles match will kick off at 4 pm at 4 Pines Par in Sydney.

The teams:

Eagles: Tom Trbojevic, Christian Tuipulotu, Brad Parker, Tolutau Koula, Reuben Garrick, Cooper Johns, Daly Cherry-Evans, Taniela Paeka, Lachlan Crocker, Jake Trbojevic, Haumole Olakau’atu, Kelma Tuilagi, Sean Keppie, Kaeo Weekes, Ben Trbojevic, Ethan Bullemor, Josh Aloiai.

Bulldogs: Hayze Perham, Jacob kiraz, Jake Averillo, Paul Alamoti, Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Kyle Flanagan, Max King, Reed Mahoney, Ryan Sutton, Viliame Kikau, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Fa’amanu Brown, Jayden Tanner, Corey Waddell, Franklin Pele, Jacob Peterson.

Romeka Romena
