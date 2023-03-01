Sivo to stay with Eels till end of 2025

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo has extended his contract with the Parramatta Eels until the end of 2025.

Sivo has been one of the team’s top try-scorers since joining the club four years ago, with an incredible record of 67 tries in 83 appearances.

The extension adds to the recent retention of Eels juniors Dylan Brown and Will Penisini.

General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill said, “Maika is such a powerful athlete who is not only difficult to contain but he can score tries from almost impossible positions.”

“He is one of a handful of players in the NRL who can bring the crowd to their feet during a match. The noise and atmosphere at CommBank Stadium is unforgettable when Maika scores a try.”

“With a young family, we are glad that Maika has extended his time at the Eels and we look forward to celebrating more milestones together.”

Making his debut for the Eels in 2019, Sivo had an incredible season in which he won the Dally M award for Top Try Scorer.