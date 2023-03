Veteran playmaker Jerry Tuwai and impressive utility back Iowane Teba have been included in the Los Angeles 7s Dream Team.

Tuwai was consistent in the tournament and apart from setting up some good tries, he also got on the score-sheet.

Teba on the other hand had a fantastic tournament and scored eight tries in the weekend.

The other players in the Dream Team are New Zealand’s Leeroy Carter and Roderick Solo and Argentina’s Marcus Moneta, Luciano Gonzalez and Rodrigo Isgro.