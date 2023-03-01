Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Valemei to feature in NSW Cup

Fijian winger Semi Valemei will feature in the New South Wales Cup. Photo Courtesy: The Canberra Times

Fijian winger Semi Valemei will feature for the Canberra Raiders in the opening Round of the New South Wales Cup against Parramatta Eels on Saturday.

Valemei, who was instrumental for the Raiders NRL squad, has been dropped from the team following a knee injury which he is still nursing.

He will miss the NRL opening match against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday.

Valemei is named on the right wing while Jarrod Croker, also dropped from the Raiders NRL team, takes the left wing.

The Raiders will face the Eels at 2 pm at the Kellyville Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
