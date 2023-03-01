Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Vosalevu to officiate in South Africa

Fijian referee David Vosalevu will be officiating at the World Rugby 7s Challenger Series in April in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

World Rugby confirmed the appointments of 12 match officials from 10 nations to take charge of the combined men’s and women’s events at Markotter Stadium from the 20-22 and 28-30 of next month.

Vosalevu will have the opportunity to experience the on-and-off field requirements of being an international referee, including physical and technical sessions, mental preparedness, fitness, team cohesion and decision making.

Former Olympian Ano Kuwai, who also officiated at the Marist 7s last year in Fiji last year, has been selected for the Series in South Africa.

Precious Pazani, Jess Ling, Ano Kuwai, Doriane Domenjo, Giana Viljoen, Zoe Naude will officiate in the Women’s Competition.

The men’s competition will be officiated by David Vosalevu, Evan Urruzmendi, Cauã Ricardo, Robin Kaluzniak, Morgan White and Peter Martin.

The winner of the 12-team women’s Challenger Series will gain promotion to the Sevens World Series in 2024.

The winner of the men’s Challenger Series, which also features 12 teams, will enter a four-team play-off at the HSBC London Sevens in May 2023 together with the teams placed 12th-14th after 10 rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with the winner of the play-off achieving Sevens World Series 2024 status.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
