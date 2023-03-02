Derenalagi set to return against Crusaders

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne has confirmed that Captain Meli Derenalagi will be available for next Saturday’s Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 clash against the Crusaders in Lautoka.

Byrne told FijiLive, the Olympic gold medalist has completed his rehab after undergoing a knee surgery and will be up for selection.

“Meli has completed the first week of training, contact work and excreta. He’s available for selection from next week, the massive game for us. He is really excited about that match and the fact that he’s putting himself in for the selection next week.”

“It’s only been nine months since he got his knee surgery but he’s got himself back, training really well and looking forward to next week.”

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will take on the NSW Waratahs in Round 2 at 8.35pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne.