Jennings and Vukicea set for Silktails debut

Former Swami Vivekananda College student Tui Jennings and former Queen Victoria School student Tevitia Vukicea are all set to make their Kaiviti Silktails debut against the PNG Hunters in the Melanesian Bowl on Saturday.

19-year-old Jennings who is a winger said that he is following in the footsteps of his cousin and Melbourne Storm winger George Jennings.

“I started playing rugby union before I joined high school in Nadi where I got the interest to play rugby league. After the competition last year, I was fortunate to get selected in the development team.”

“The coach and the senior players have taught me a lot in the deep end and sharpened my league skills. It’s always been a dream of mine to play rugby league for Fiji because I have been raised in Fiji so the plan to play has always been there. I’d love to play NRL with my cousins but I’m just taking one step at a time.”

Vukicea, who helped QVS win the Vodafone Secondary School competition last year has experienced playing international team after strongly featuring for Junior Fiji Bati against Australia Under 18 school boys last year.

The 19-year-old who is related to Fiji Bati duo Marcelo Montoya and Isaac Lumelume said he is aiming to secure an NRL contract in the next two years.

“Last year coach Wes invited me to join the rookie camp in Lautoka for my training. The camp was a really new experience and a good learning point for me. Joining Silktails is a totally new journey for me. I found it really tough for me to mix with new and experienced players but they have been very helpful.”

“Whenever my cousins come to Fiji, they always teach me new rugby league skills and they always advise me to be humble and be a good sportsman. I’m thinking of playing for one of the NRL clubs in the next few years. I’ve always seen the NRL and I like how intense the competition and the games are overseas.”

“We’re expecting a good and tough match physically and mentally. They have a good mix of players so they won’t be easy.”

The Silktails will face the PNG Hunters at 6.30 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.