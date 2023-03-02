Loganimasi humbled to don Fiji 7s jumper

Uluinakau captain Ponipate Loganimasi feels privileged and humbled to don the Fiji 7s jumper and learn from experienced players like Jerry Tuwai and Iowane Teba in the HSBC World 7s Series.

Loganimasi, who was one of coach Ben Gollings stand out players at the LA 7s last week said his prayers to represent Fiji have been answered and he is eagerly looking forward to perform better and shine at this weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

“All the young kids in Fiji want this jersey. It’s what they want and for me, it’s a great privilege to be part of the boys to be selected and I’m so humble and thankful.”

The 23-year-old said adjusting to the weather in Canada is his biggest challenge but is determined to play his part in the team.

“At first I was a little bit nervous because of the environment, it’s a big stadium, a lot of new people, all the professional teams from other countries. I was watching them since I was small and to be part of the boys in the tournament, it’s been a privilege and I’m happy to be here.”

“It’s Canada and a new thing for me too, like seeing the snow but it is what it is. We can’t control the weather, we just need to do our best and listen to senior players like Iowane Teba, Jerry Tuwai. There’s a lot of time to learn but I’m gonna try and do my best.”

Fiji will play Kenya at 7.52am on Saturday before facing Uruguay at 2.16pm.

The side will round off their pool games against Great Britain at 8.42am on Sunday.