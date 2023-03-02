Nadolo to miss Drua clash

Giant NSW Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo will miss the clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Round 2 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman has made three changes to his forward pack while naming an unchanged backline from the team that took on the Brumbies last weekend.

Coleman has not considered Nadolo in the squad this week, despite the 35-year-old making his debut for the Waratahs off the bench against the Brumbies last week.

Meanwhile, rising star Mark Nawaqanitawase who shares links to Fiji has retained his spot in the back three with Max Jorgensen and Wallabies Ben Donaldson.

NSW Waratahs Academy products Daniel Botha and Ben Dowling are both in line to make their Super Rugby debuts.

NSW Waratahs will meet Drua at 8.35pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

NSW Waratahs: Tom Lambert, Dave Porecki, Archer Holz, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Lachlan Swinton, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon ©, Tane Edmed, Max Jorgensen, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

Replacements: Tolu Latu, Te Tera Faulkner, Daniel Botha, Taleni Seu, Will Harris, Charlie Gamble, Harrison Goddard, Ben Dowling.