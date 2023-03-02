Thursday, March 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadolo to miss Drua clash

Giant NSW Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo will miss the clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Round 2 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Waratahs Head Coach Darren Coleman has made three changes to his forward pack while naming an unchanged backline from the team that took on the Brumbies last weekend.

Coleman has not considered Nadolo in the squad this week, despite the 35-year-old making his debut for the Waratahs off the bench against the Brumbies last week.

Meanwhile, rising star Mark Nawaqanitawase who shares links to Fiji has retained his spot in the back three with Max Jorgensen and Wallabies Ben Donaldson.

NSW Waratahs Academy products Daniel Botha and Ben Dowling are both in line to make their Super Rugby debuts.

NSW Waratahs will meet Drua at 8.35pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

NSW Waratahs: Tom Lambert, Dave Porecki, Archer Holz, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Lachlan Swinton, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon ©, Tane Edmed, Max Jorgensen, Lalakai Foketi, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Ben Donaldson.

Replacements: Tolu Latu, Te Tera Faulkner, Daniel Botha, Taleni Seu, Will Harris, Charlie Gamble, Harrison Goddard, Ben Dowling.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Women entrepreneurs boost Fiji’s ec...

Assistant Minister of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Sashi...
Football

Ali concerned with fitness of playe...

No nonsense Coach Imdad Ali is concerned with Ba team's lack of fit...
Business

SMEs contribute 18pc to Fiji’...

 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) form an important component of...
Rugby

We need to better our kick-off: Dau...

Fiji 7s Captain Tevita Daugunu says they are working to improve the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Women entrepreneurs boost Fiji’s...

News
Assistant ...

Ali concerned with fitness of pl...

Football
No nonsens...

SMEs contribute 18pc to FijiR...

Business
 Small and...

We need to better our kick-off: ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Ca...

Fiji can win Gold in Pacific Gam...

Football
Former Lau...

Silktails will be smart and quic...

Rugby
Papua New ...

Popular News

PIF special retreat a success fo...

News
Prime Mini...

Chua demands discipline and pass...

Football
Newly appo...

Leawere, Rayasi named in Canes s...

Rugby
Fijian duo...

Fiji moves up a place in Series ...

LA Sevens
The Fiji 7...

Nalaubu hat-trick sinks Labasa a...

Football
A hat-tric...

Seruvakula grabs Flying Fijians ...

Rugby
Assistant ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Women entrepreneurs boost Fiji’s economy: Kiran