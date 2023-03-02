Thursday, March 2, 2023
Trio to start training next week

Flying Fijians centre Apisalome Vota, prop Meli Tuni and flanker Vilive Miramira will start training with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad next week.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said the three players sustained knee injuries last season and have recovered after undergoing knee reconstruction surgeries.

Byrne said they are hopeful the trio will a strong comeback for the side in the Super Rugby Pacific competition this year.

“In Round 3-5, we are expecting our long-term surgery players to be presenting themselves and everything will be on track for them.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will meet the NSW Waratahs at 8.35pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
