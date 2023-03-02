Thursday, March 2, 2023
We need to better our kick-off: Daugunu

Fiji 7s Captain Tevita Daugunu says they are working to improve their kick-off game ahead of the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

Daugunu said the side will need to erase the minor errors in the team that cost them a lot in their semifinal match against Argentina on Monday.

“Weather is not in our favor but we won’t be using that as an excuse this weekend. We came in for a mission and missed one last week but we are really focused this week.”

“It’s all about getting every little thing right, focusing on our recovery and come the weekend we are ready for the tournament.”

“Last week our main weakness was kicking off because it’s a game starter and we really lacked in the match against Argentina and that was the main area they attacked us. I believe if we iron that well this week, we’ll be a different story altogether.”

Fiji will open its campaign against Kenya at 7.52am on Saturday and against Uruguay at 2.16pm.

The side will round off their pool games against Great Britain at 8.42am on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
