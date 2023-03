Five former Kaiviti Silktails players have signed on with the Ipswich Jets for the 2023 Hostplus season.

The five players have crossed over from the the Ron Massey Cup to compete in the Queensland Rugby League’s top competition.

Former Silktails skipper Apakuki Tavodi tops the list which also includes, Temesia Ratu Jilivecevece, Manasa Kalou, Malakai Kovekalou and Mosese Qionimacawa

The five are one of 17 players to join as the Jets upgrade their entire roster for 2023.