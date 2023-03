The Fiji 7s team will be playing in below 10 degrees celsius weather when the Vancouver 7s kicks-off this weekend.

Estimated temperatures to drop between five and six degress for both days of competition.

Fiji 7s captain Tevita Daugunu said the weather is not entirely favourable.

“The weather is definitely not in our favour,” but we have to get on with it,” Daugunu said.

Fiji will take on Kenya in their opening match at 7.52pm tomorrow morning.