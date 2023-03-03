Friday, March 3, 2023
Fijian Drua re-signs 4 more players

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed four more players beyond the current Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The quartet includes Flying Fijians locks Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia, along with flankers Vilive Miramira and Elia Canakaivata.

The club re-signed five players earlier in the week.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans said these are crucial signings for the club.

“It’s a positive sign for the future having these players commit to the Drua for 2024.”

“The club’s objective has always been to keep our top players, and the fact that most of the core squad are staying on for next season shows that we are achieving that goal.”

“Playing professional rugby in front of their loved ones, friends and at home is an unparalleled experience, and it holds a significant emotional value for many of our players.”

“We are a week away from our first home game in Lautoka and with five more games to follow in Fiji, our players are working hard to secure their place in the match day 23,” he added.

The Fijian Drua play the Waratahs at AAMI Park in Melbourne tomorrow and will host the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday March 11.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
