Fijian quartet to start for Reds

The Queensland Reds have named four Fijians including a returning Suliasi Vunivalu for their second round Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Western Force.

Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu both get a start on the wing with Seru Uru coming in at lock forward.

Barnstorming prop forward Peni Ravai comes in at lock forward.

Coach Brad Thorn said the inclusion of Vunivalu would be an added boost.

“The players come back with lots of experience,” Thorn said.

The Force hosts the Reds on Sunday at 5.30pm.

Reds: Dane Zander, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Liam Wright, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa’agase, Peni Ravai, Jake Upfield, Connor Anderson, Kalani Thomas, James O’Connor, Jock Campbell.