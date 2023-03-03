Fijiana’s focus is on qualification: Riwai

Veteran Fiji 7s playmaker Viniana Riwai says every game at the Vancouver 7s this weekend will be important for the them as they focus on securing a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games.

With the Fijiana returning to action this weekend, Riwai said the girls are on a mission.

“We have to do well if want to qualify for the Olympics,” Riwai said.

With a well-balanced squad, Riwai said they look forward to testing themselves against a strong pool as well as the weather in Canada.

“The new girls are gelling well and the weather might play a part as well.

“But the girls are all ready and eager to get things started.”

Fijiana opens its campaign against Great Britain at 5.59am tomorrow morning.