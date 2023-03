Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says seasoned Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge is still recovering from a knee reconstruction.

Byrne said Doge is way behind from making his Super Rugby Pacific debut with the Drua.

Byrne says Doge could likely start training with the squad as early as next month.

Meanwhile, Drua will take on NSW Waratahs at 8.35 pm tonight at AAMI Park in Melbourne.