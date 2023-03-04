Drua players extend contracts

TheSwire Shipping Fijian Drua management has announced that more players are extending their contracts with the side.

Back row quartet including Flying Fijians locks Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia and flankers Vilive Miramira and Elia Canakaivata have extended their contracts until 2024.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans said the commitment from the players was a boost to the longevity of the club.

”It’s a positive sign for the future having these players commit to the Drua for 2024,” Evans said.

“The club’s objective has always been to keep our top players, and the fact that most of the core squad are staying on for next season shows that we’re achieving that goal.”

Evans said the squad was in good spirits and looking forward to hosting its first home game of the season next week.

“Playing professional rugby in front of their loved ones, friends and at home is an unparalleled experience, and it holds a significant emotional value for many of our players.

We are a week away from our first home game in Lautoka and with five more games to follow in Fiji, our players are working hard to secure their place in the match day 23.”