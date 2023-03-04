Saturday, March 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drua players extend contracts

TheSwire Shipping Fijian Drua management has announced that more players are extending their contracts with the side.

Back row quartet including Flying Fijians locks Isoa Nasilasila and Leone Rotuisolia and flankers Vilive Miramira and Elia Canakaivata have extended their contracts until 2024.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans said the commitment from the players was a boost to the longevity of the club.

”It’s a positive sign for the future having these players commit to the Drua for 2024,” Evans said.

“The club’s objective has always been to keep our top players, and the fact that most of the core squad are staying on for next season shows that we’re achieving that goal.”

Evans said the squad was in good spirits and looking forward to hosting its first home game of the season next week.

“Playing professional rugby in front of their loved ones, friends and at home is an unparalleled experience, and it holds a significant emotional value for many of our players.

We are a week away from our first home game in Lautoka and with five more games to follow in Fiji, our players are working hard to secure their place in the match day 23.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Investments critical to Fiji’...

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says investment is critical for...
News

Great tech advances for Fiji: Kamik...

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government’s intentions...
Football

Limoki set to feature against Blues...

Solomon Islands attacker Barrie Limoki is set to feature for Nadi i...
Football

Khan has his hopes high against Nav...

Newly promoted Tavua coach Mohammed Moshif Khan is optimistic the s...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Investments critical to FijiR...

News
Minister f...

Great tech advances for Fiji: Ka...

News
Acting Pri...

Limoki set to feature against Bl...

Football
Solomon Is...

Khan has his hopes high against ...

Football
Newly prom...

FNPF records $8.7b assets

Business
The Fiji N...

Uruguay dump hapless Fiji

Rugby
Uruguay up...

Popular News

FHL to host awareness symposium

Business
Fijian Hol...

Will Smith accepts AAFCA honor

Entertainment
Will Smith...

Argentina knock Fiji out of LA 7...

LA Sevens
Argentina ...

FNPF records $8.7b assets

Business
The Fiji N...

BTS singer J-Hope to join milita...

Entertainment
Another me...

Fiji dominate Shujaa in Vancouve...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Investments critical to Fiji’s growth: Kamikamica